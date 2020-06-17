Decision on 2020 World Sambo Championships to be made by end of September

A decision on this year's World Sambo Championships in Turkmenistan will be confirmed by the end of September.

International Sambo Federation (FIAS) President Vasily Shestakov told Russia's state news agency TASS that the originally planned time-frame of between November 6 and 8 remained a possibility.

Organiers had previously provisionally postponed the flagship event in Ashgabat due to the unpredictable spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The World Championship has been scheduled to be held in Ashgabat in November," Shestakov said.

"If the situation regarding the novel coronavirus spread declines, the tournament will be held as scheduled.

"The final decision regarding the organisation of the tournament will be made not later than the end of September."

Turkmenistan is due to host the event in Ashgabat ©Getty Images

Turkmenistan has never hosted the World Sambo Championships before with the country adding another event to its arsenal after increasingly putting itself forward to stage major sport.

The Ashgabat Velodrome is scheduled to host next year's World Track Cycling Championships, while the capital was the stage for the 2017 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games.

According to officials in Turkmenistan, the country has recorded no cases of COVID-19.

Last year's World Sambo Championships were held in Cheongju in South Korea.

Sambo, combat sambo and women's sambo are all contested at the event.