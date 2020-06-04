The International Sambo Federation (FIAS) has announced plans for its first-ever online tournament.

Known as the Rosneft Online Sambo Cup, the event has the goal of promoting the Russian martial art across the world.

It will take the format of an online quiz, with athletes challenged on their knowledge of sambo techniques.

This will include participants having to guess the name of a sambo move which will be concealed behind special blocks on the playing board.

Players may also need to demonstrate their physical fitness through a series of exercises.

The event will challenge players on their knowledge of sambo techniques ©Getty Images

Opening stages will be held in Europe on June 20 and 21, June 27 in Africa, July 4 and 5 in Asia and July 11 and 12 in the Americas.

Super finals for the best players from across the continents will be held on July 18.

FIAS partner Rosneft Oil has agreed to provide cash prizes with $500 (£400/€450) on offer for first place, $250 (£200/€225) for second and two prizes of $100 (£80/€90) for third.

Fans will be able to watch the event on the FIAS website and their YouTube channel.

Like all other sports, the sambo events calendar has been almost completely wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.