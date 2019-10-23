Belarus were crowned women's team champions as the archery medal matches began at the World Military Games in Wuhan.

The trio of Karyna Dziominskaya, Karyna Kazlouskaya and Aliaksandra Kuratnik dominated in the Chinese city, winning 6-2 against Russians Elena Osipova, Inna Stepova and Viktoriia Budaeva.

The bronze medal went to Kang Un Ju, Ri Ji Hyang and Pak Hyang Sun from North Korea after they defeated Ukraine 5-3 in the playoff for third place.

China claimed the men's team title with a 5-3 triumph over Italy, as South Korea claimed bronze with a 6-2 win against India.

Russia were the mixed team winners in Wuhan after edging hosts China 5-4 in the final.

France won 6-2 against Italy and completed the podium.

Hosts China won the first badminton title of the Games with four wins from four in the men's round-robin tournament.

Thailand came second with three wins from four, as South Korea defeated neighbours North Korea to clinch bronze.

There was joy for Italy in the men's epee final, beating Hungary 45-39 to win gold, as South Korea claimed third place with a 45-41 victory against China.

Russia clinched women's sabre glory by defeating China 45-35, with Ukraine rounding out the podium courtesy of a 45-41 win against Poland for bronze.

In artistic gymnastics, China won the men's team competition as they outshone the competition in Wuhan.

A total score of 260.294 put them a long way clear of runners-up Brazil, who amassed 243.526 points for silver.

North Korea collected 237.627 points as they earned the bronze medal.

Ana Marcela of Brazil and Alex Reymond of France claimed the first of the open water swimming titles as the quickest over 10 kilometres.

Marcela clocked 2 hours 6min 08.50sec as she held off Oceane Cassignol of France by just 0.2 for gold.

Cassignol's compatriot Caroline Jouisse was the best of the rest in bronze in 2:06:14.50.

There was a wider margin of victory for Reymond, who won the men's 10km race in 1:57:26.20.

Russian Anton Evsikov was three seconds for the silver medal, clocking 1:57:29.40.

In a time of 1:57:34.70, Brazilian Allan Do Carmo collected bronze.

Action at the World Military Games continues in Wuhan tomorrow, with competition scheduled to finish on Sunday (October 27).