Hosts China beat North Korea 3-1 in the men's team table tennis final on an action-packed third day of competition at the World Military Games in Wuhan.

Fan Zhendong, the world number two, sent the home nation on their way to victory with a 9-11, 12-10, 11-7, 11-9 win over Ham Yu Song.

Zhou Yu then doubled China's advantage by defeating An Ji Song 4-11, 11-5, 11-5, 11-5 before Ro Hyon Song gave North Korea hope by overcoming Zhou Kai 12-10, 9-11, 11-9, 7-11, 11-4.

The comeback proved to be shortlived, however, as Fan returned to the table to beat An 13-11, 11-8, 11-3.

South Korea defeated Saudi Arabia 3-0 in the bronze medal match.

Xiao Ruoteng leading a Chinese one-two finish in the men's all-around artistic gymnastics final ahead of Deng Shudi.

Xiao finished on 86.265 points to Deng's 84.432, while Brazil's Caio Souza rounded off the podium with 82.331.

Three of the four men's freestyle wrestling gold medals went the way of Russia thanks to success for Khetik Tsabolov at 74 kilograms, Gadzhimurad Rashidov at 65kg and Artur Naifonov at 86kg.

Tsabolov overcame Kazakhstan's Nurkozha Kaipanov 12-0 in his final, while Rashidov and Naifonov had 10-0 wins over Ukraine's Vasyl Shuptar and Germany's Ahmed Ruslanovic Dudarov, respectively.

The one other men's freestyle wrestling title was won by North Korea's Pak Un Gwang, who edged out Romania's Andrei Dukov in the 57kg final.

In equestrian, Luxembourg's Marcel Ewen took the individual jumping crown with a score of 57.

Ewen finished ahead of China's Lixin Mao and Russia's Anastasiia Shcherbakova, with scores of 55 and 54, respectively.

Cycling road race is one of the most attractive events at Military World Games. Patrick Haller wins men's individual gold for Germany and Latvia lifts team title pic.twitter.com/F9hagGR4RD — Xinhua Sports (@XHSports) October 21, 2019

In the jumping team event, Russia triumphed with 394 points and were followed in the standings by Italy, with 365, and France, with 358.

Road cycling competition concluded today with Germany's Patrick Haller winning the men's individual road race in 2 hours 42min 45sec.

Latvia's Andris Vosekalns finished second in 2:42:47, with France's Alexis Bodiot third in 2:42:48.

Vosekalns helped Latvia to top honours in the men's team road race in 10:51:16, with the podium completed by Germany in 10:51:19 and France in 10:51:22.

There were mixed fortunes for Russia in today's fencing finals, with Konstantin Lokhanov losing 15-13 to Germany's Richard Huebers in the men's individual sabre and reigning Olympic champion Inna Deriglazova beating France's Pauline Ranvier 14-10 in the women's individual foil.

Elsewhere today, China won four of the seven shooting gold medals on offer, including those in the men's and women's team trap and the women's individual trap through Li Qingnian.

The hosts also prevailed in the women's 25 metres pistol team event.

China's dominance in the pool continued as they won seven of the nine events held today to increase their gold medal tally to 19.

Among their victors was Yang Junxuan in the women's 100m freestyle in 53.93, Ji Xinjie in the men's 200m freestyle in 1:46.54 and Chen Jie in the women's 100m backstroke in 1:00.14.

Completing the list of Chinese champions were Wang Shun in the men's 400m individual medley in 4:10.13, Wang Jianjiahe in the women's 1,500m freestyle in 15:57.50, Zhang Yuhan in the women's 200m butterfly in 2:10.68 and the country's mixed 4x100m freestyle relay team in 3:26.04.

Action in Wuhan is due to continue tomorrow.

Competition is scheduled to run through to Sunday (October 27).