Giovanni Coccoluto won the laser class title as Italy clinched the Hempel World Sailing World Cup Series Nations Trophy in Marseille.

Marseille was plagued by a light breeze on the final day and the laser, laser radial and finn class medal races were cancelled as racing was postponed until the afternoon.

Six sailors had been in with a shout of a medal in the laser field but the cancellation meant Coccoluto won gold – which took Italy to the top of the medal table.

Three gold medals from 10 Olympic events were backed up with a silver and two bronze medals as Italy led ahead of France and Spain.

"We have had really strong winds and really light winds." Coccoluto said.

"We are doing a sport that is based on weather conditions so this is what it is."

He added: "The Italian team have been amazing this week.

"All of the guys have been happy out there sailing.

"They have been focused and working hard.

"We are a young team in this cycle and I'm happy for the whole team."

Australian pair Mat Belcher and Will Ryan had already been assured of gold with a 20-point advantage going into the men's 470 medal race, with only a disqualification shaking things up.

Italy were crowned the Hempel World Cup Series Nations Trophy Champions!



Top three nations:

1️⃣ 🇮🇹 🥇🥇🥇🥈🥉🥉

2️⃣ 🇫🇷 🥇🥇🥉🥉

3️⃣ 🇪🇸 🥇🥈🥉 & 🇬🇧 🥈🥈🥈



They stayed out of trouble to finish third as Spanish pair Jordi Xammar and Nicolás Rodriguez secured silver with a sixth-place finish.

Just three points had split French pair Hippolyte Machetti and Sidoine Dantes from Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergström of Sweden in the battle for bronze.

The Swedes needed to finish two places ahead of their French rivals and as teams jostled for position, they moved ahead and seemed to have a chance of clinching bronze.

The light breeze prevented them gaining an additional position and the French took the last step on the rostrum.

The best race of the day was saved for last and it was a fitting finale for the hosts as Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz won gold in the women's 470 medal race.

Just one point had separated the duo from British pair Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre and they matched each other in the early stages.

The French grabbed the initiative and kept the British team in close proximity, never letting them out of their sight as they claimed a hard-earned gold.

Mills and McIntyre settled for silver as Spanish pair Silvia Mas Depares and Patricia Cantero Reina completed the podium with a fifth place in the medal race.

New Zealand's Andy Maloney took finn victory ahead of compatriot Josh Junior.

Viktorija Andrulyte of Lithuania was the victor in the laser radial.

The competitors will enjoy a short period of rest before the Olympic test event in Tokyo in August.