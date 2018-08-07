By Duncan Mackay and Mike Rowbottom in Berlin, and Daniel Etchells, Michael Pavitt and James Diamond in Glasgow
Berlin and Glasgow 2018 European Championships: Day six of competition
Timeline
- 7 hours ago: Medals on offer in six sports in Berlin and Glasgow
- 6 hours ago: 50km race walks to be first medals of European Athletics Championships awarded
- 5 hours ago: Russia win yet another artistic swimming gold medal with duet free routine triumph
- 5 hours ago: World decathlon champion blows gold medal chance after three fouls in long jump
- 5 hours ago: Russia in seventh heaven as domination of artistic swimming continues
- 4 hours ago: Neff storms to women's mountain bike title success
- 4 hours ago: Ukraine win first gold medal of European Athletics Championships
- 4 hours ago: The European Championship and European Games double
- 4 hours ago: Portugal wins first women's gold medal at European Athletics Championships
- 3 hours ago: Britain's Walls wins men's elimination race title
- 2 hours ago: Denmark crowned women's madison champions
- 1 hour ago: Russia claim gold again in final artistic swimming event
- 1 hour ago: Gros holds off world champion to win women's keirin title
- 1 hour ago: Gold for Britain in women's 10m synchronised diving
- 1 hour ago: Botticher triumphs in men's keirin to win final track cycling gold
- 1 hour ago: Netherlands top track cycling medals table ahead of Britain
