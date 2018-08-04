By Duncan Mackay, Daniel Etchells and Michael Pavitt in Glasgow
Glasgow 2018 European Championships: Day three of competition
Timeline
- 16 hours ago: Day three of competition begins
- 15 hours ago: Welte claims bronze medal "very emotional" following injury to team-mate Vogel
- 15 hours ago: Britain's Davies sets European record in women's 50m backstroke
- 14 hours ago: Brennauer to face Archibald in women's individual pursuit final
- 14 hours ago: Italy claim opening rowing gold with dominant lightweight men’s quadruple sculls victory
- 14 hours ago: Romania defend women's pair title
- 13 hours ago: Sinkovic brothers overcome French rivals to win men's pair title
- 13 hours ago: Russia edge Romania to women's four title
- 13 hours ago: Romania clinch men's four title as hosts Britain claim silver
- 13 hours ago: Poland cruise to women’s quadruple sculls gold medal
- 12 hours ago: Italy secure men's quadruple sculls title
- 12 hours ago: Late sprint earns France women's double sculls gold
- 12 hours ago: Romania win women's eight as first day of rowing finals concludes
- 10 hours ago: Russia retain women's artistic gymnastics team title
- 10 hours ago: Russia continue domination of artistic swimming with team free routine success
- 10 hours ago: Buchli triumphs in men's kilometre time trial
- 9 hours ago: Confalonieri snatches women's points race gold in final sprint
- 8 hours ago: Italy's Quadarella eases to victory in the women's 800m
- 8 hours ago: Olympic champion Peaty breaks own world record to win men's 100m breaststroke
- 8 hours ago: Olympic champion Sjöström claims comfortable win in women's 100m butterfly
- 7 hours ago: Russia's Kolesnikov breaks nine-year-old world record to win men's 50m backstroke
- 7 hours ago: Sjöström claims second gold after beating Olympic champion in women's 50m freestyle
- 6 hours ago: Sinković brothers claim pairs title on opening day of rowing finals
- 6 hours ago: Germany win mixed 4x200m freestyle relay as second day of swimming action concludes
- 5 hours ago: Brennauer beats Archibald to women's individual pursuit title
- 4 hours ago: Hayter secures men's omnium title as medal action concludes on day three
- 4 hours ago: Day three of competition concludes
View latest updates