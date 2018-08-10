By Duncan Mackay and Mike Rowbottom in Berlin, and Daniel Etchells and Michael Pavitt in Glasgow
Berlin and Glasgow 2018 European Championships: Day nine of competition
Timeline
- 17 hours ago: Day nine of competition begins
- 14 hours ago: Olympic champion tops women's hammer qualification
- 14 hours ago: World champion Andre battling through injury at BMX competition
- 14 hours ago: Muir eases through women's 1500m heat
- 13 hours ago: Thiam takes heptathlon lead heading into final event
- 12 hours ago: Golf struggling to make an impression?
- 12 hours ago: Russians produce superb final-round score to win men's synchronised 3m springboard gold
- 10 hours ago: Russia's Poliakova seals surprise win in women's 1m springboard
- 9 hours ago: Le Corre clinches men's triathlon title after holding off chasing Alarza
- 8 hours ago: Lasitskene favourite to win first gold medal for Authorised Neutral Athletes at Berlin 2018
- 7 hours ago: German heptathletes to miss last event after car accident
- 7 hours ago: Thiam strikes gold for Belgium as Johnson-Thompson takes silver
- 6 hours ago: Swiss on a roll as claim 400m hurdles victory
- 6 hours ago: Briton Hudson-Smith easily wins 400m with dominating display as Warholm runs out of gas
- 6 hours ago: Mariya Lasitskene wins first gold for Authorised Neutral Athletes
- 6 hours ago: Ukrainian retains women's 800m title in close run race
- 6 hours ago: Frenchman just dips to beat Shubenkov on line in 110m hurdles and deny Authorised Neutral Athletes another gold medal
- 5 hours ago: Youngest of Ingebrigtsen brothers wins 1500m gold medal at only 17
- 5 hours ago: Greek wins women's triple jump in competition settled early
- 5 hours ago: Germany complete javelin double as Hussong wins by more than six metres
- 5 hours ago: Ingebrigtsen becoming first European Athletics champion born this millennium brings day nine to close
