By Duncan Mackay, Daniel Etchells and Michael Pavitt in Glasgow
Glasgow 2018 European Championships: Day four of competition
Timeline
- 13 hours ago: Day four of competition begins
- 11 hours ago: Furman pulls clear to win women's lightweight single sculls title for Belarus
- 11 hours ago: Schmid defends men's lightweight single sculls crown
- 11 hours ago: Norway claim gold in men’s lightweight doubles sculls
- 10 hours ago: Dutch duo secure women’s lightweight double sculls title
- 10 hours ago: France win tightly contest men's double sculls final
- 10 hours ago: Kenny triumphs in women's elimination race
- 10 hours ago: Borch crowned winner of men's single sculls
- 10 hours ago: World champion Gmelin triumphs in women's single sculls final
- 9 hours ago: Germany win men's eight in final rowing event of European Championships
- 8 hours ago: Ukraine claim artistic swimming gold with combination free routine win
- 7 hours ago: Hungary's Dévai claims maiden European title with women's vault triumph
- 7 hours ago: Belgium's Derwael retains women's uneven bars crown
- 6 hours ago: Bastianelli sprints to women's road race after break caught in final kilometre
- 6 hours ago: LEN announce technical error impacted timings on six races in Saturday session
- 6 hours ago: Olympic champion Wevers secures balance beam gold medal
- 5 hours ago: Wellbrock claims men's 1,500m freestyle gold as defending champion Paltrinieri finishes third
- 5 hours ago: Fastest qualifier Miressi beats Britain's Scott to men's 100m freestyle title
- 5 hours ago: De Jesus claims floor gold to conclude women's gymnastics programme
- 5 hours ago: Russia's Efimova breaks Championship record to win women's 100m breaststroke gold
- 4 hours ago: British Swimming gives reaction to re-timing of Peaty's world record
- 4 hours ago: Britain's Davies clinches women's 50m backstroke gold medal
- 3 hours ago: Hungary's Milák beats compatriot Kenderesi to men's 200m butterfly victory
- 3 hours ago: World champions Britain triumph in men's 4x200m freestyle relay
- 3 hours ago: Weinstein wins men's individual pursuit title with impressive ride
- 2 hours ago: Pszczolarski powers to men's points race title
- 1 hour ago: Shmeleva beats team-mate Voinova to win women's sprint title
- 1 hour ago: Day four of competition concludes
