Director general of the French National Agency for the Security of Information Systems (ANSSI) Vincent Strubel is aiming to transpose the Network and Information Security (NIS) 2 directive to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The directive is a European Union-wide legislation that provides legal measures to boost the overall level of cybersecurity in member states.

"Our main challenge is scaling up, which will keep us busy for a good while," said Strubel, at the Les Assises cybersecurity conference in Monaco, as reported by L'Usine Digitale.

He states that the increased challenge of keeping cybersecurity standards up for the Games comes from the evolution of threats.

"We are preparing to manage major crises," Strubel said.

"Training makes all the difference."

This event is also an opportunity, according to him, to "prepare mechanisms for escalation, mobilisation or even requisition to be able to cope collectively if there is a massive attack which exceeds the capabilities of ANSSI."

Paris 2024 organisers are looking to prevent and counter hundreds of expected cyberattacks during next year's Olympic and Paralympic Games ©Getty Images

The postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games suffered 450 cyberattacks which is why organisers are staying alert to the threat of similar incidents at next year's event.

At the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games Opening Ceremony, the International Olympic Committee stated that it had been the victim of an attack.

It saw hackers manage to compromise several services including WiFi, television broadcasting and ticket management.

NIS 2 came into force earlier this year and saw the modernisation of existing legal framework to keep up with increased digitisation and "an evolving cybersecurity threat landscape".

Cybersecurity is one the key issues in the build-up to Paris 2024, with attacks on the ticketing platform among the identified threats.

ANSSI has been tasked with leading the cybersecurity operations for Paris 2024, and been allocated a budget of just more than €10 million (£8.5 million/$10.9 million).

Paris is due to host the Olympic Games for the third time from July 26 to August 11 2024, followed by the Paralympic Games from August 28 to September 8.