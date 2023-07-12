French National Agency for the Security of Information Systems (ANSSI) director Vincent Strubel has identified organised crime as a key cybersecurity threat for the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics.

ANSSI has been tasked with leading the cybersecurity operations for Paris 2024, and been allocated a budget of just over €10 million (£8.6 million/$11.1 million).

It recently held a joint-exercise with the Ministry of the Interior and Paris 2024 to plan for disruptions to the Opening Ceremony along the River Seine, which it is believed could be a key target for criminals.

In an interview with French newspaper L'Équipe, Strubel identified organised crime as a potential cybersecurity threat during Paris 2024.

"Three years ago, attackers targeted a few large groups, mounted attacks that completely crippled IT and demanded a ransom for not publishing the data or selling it," he said.

"These attackers have moved on to a logic of 'trawling', that is to say that they rake as wide as possible and catch in their net companies, communities, SMEs [small and medium-sized enterprises], administrations, health establishments.

"Not all are able to pay a ransom but all are potential victims.

"With lots of companies betting on the Games period to increase their turnover, the attackers will understand that it is perhaps in France that they should concentrate at this time."

Strubel added it is "without doubt too early" to provide details on potential state cybersecurity attacks during Paris 2024.

"Questions remain unanswered on the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes or, conversely, Ukrainians," he told L'Équipe.

"These geopolitical elements can have an effect on the threat.

"States are attacking us today but it is not the role of ANSSI to say.

"Spying on our sensitive administrations, our strategic companies, is a permanent threat, not very visible but which occupies us enormously.

"But there are also cases of sabotage."

The ANSSI director added he was satisfied with cybersecurity preparations for Paris 2024, saying: "You don't have to relax completely, but I'm not stressed, telling myself that we won't make it."

Paris is due to host the Olympics for the third time from July 26 to August 11 2024, followed by the Paralympics from August 28 to September 8.