French National Agency for the Security of Information Systems (ANSSI) director Vincent Strubel has insisted cybersecurity preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics are "on time".

Cybersecurity is one the key issues in the build-up to Paris 2024, with attacks on the ticketing platform among the identified threats.

ANSSI has been tasked with leading the cybersecurity operations for Paris 2024, and been allocated a budget of just more than €10 million (£8.5 million/$10.9 million)

Strubel has claimed its plans are on track.

"The Olympic Games are an exceptional event in terms of cybersecurity," he said, as reported by French newspaper Le Monde.

"I think we are on time.

"There is a real mobilisation, and that is very reassuring."

He also outlined some of the measures taken so far to assist preparations, which has included weekly meetings with the Organising Committee and a joint-exercise with the Ministry of the Interior and Paris 2024 to plan for "a totally disrupted Opening Ceremony and attacks in all directions".

Attacks on the ticketing platform are among the identified cybersecurity threats for Paris 2024 ©Getty Images

"We toured the stadiums, the communities that will host events and we audited the entire digital system that underpins the Olympics," Strubel added, as reported by Le Monde.

"This work is well underway."

Threats from states including Russia, whose athletes' participation as individual neutrals remains unconfirmed, and activists are among those identified for Paris 2024 by the ANSSI.

An unprecedented Opening Ceremony in which there are plans for hundreds of thousands of people line the banks of the River Seine is among the top security priorities for next year's Olympics, as some fear it will be targeted by pickpockets or even attacks.

Security concerns were exacerbated by the mismanagement of the 2022 UEFA Champions League Final at Paris 2024 venue the Stade de France.

Paris is due to host the Olympics for the third time from July 26 to August 11 2024, followed by the Paralympics from August 28 to September 8.