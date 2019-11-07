Hosts Australia claimed both the men's and women's 50 metres three positions rifle titles on the penultimate day of action at the Oceania Shooting Championship in Sydney.

Jack Rossiter managed an Oceania record-breaking total of 451.8 points to win the men's event at the Sydney International Shooting Centre.

He was followed in the standings by fellow Australian Alex Hoberg, who broke the junior Oceania record with 445.3 points.

Rounding off the podium was New Zealand's Owen Bennett with 423.3 points.

In the women's event, Emma Adams led an Australian one-two finish with 444.7 points.

Victory for Adams, ahead of Elise Collier with 434.4 points, secured a quota place for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The bronze medal went to New Zealand's Jess Burgess-Smith with a junior Oceania record-breaking total of 422.8 points.

The results are in for the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women Final!



🥇 Emma Adams | 444.7

🥈 Elise Collier | 434.4

🥉 Jess Burgess-Smith | 422.8



Emma Adams claims Gold for Australia and secures an Olympic quota! Elise Collier takes silver for Australia 1/2 pic.twitter.com/VoyltdWVfz — Shooting Australia (@ShootingAus) November 7, 2019

Today also saw the men's and women's trap events begin.

Australia's Adam Vella leads the men's qualification standings after three rounds, with a total of 72 targets.

Compatriots Daniel Di Pietro and Mitchell Iles are second and third, respectively, with both ending the day on 71.

In women's qualification, New Zealand's Natalie Rooney and Australia's Lisa Smith occupy the top two positions with a total of 66 targets.

Australia's Stephanie Pile is third with 65.

Both events are due to conclude tomorrow, the last day of competition.

The men's 25m rapid fire pistol event will also be held.