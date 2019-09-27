Chinese Taipei recorded a crucial victory over China, 9-3, in their first game of the WBSC Softball Asia/Oceania Qualifier Super Round.

Eight teams have been battling it out in Shanghai for the last available place in the softball tournament at next year's Olympic Games.

The winner of the competition at the Shanghai Chongming Sports Training Center qualifies for the six-nation Olympic softball event at Tokyo 2020.

For China, In the top of the first inning, Luang Lan issued back-to-back walks after two quick outs.

But a hard drop ball in the inside corner struck out Yang Yi-Ting.

For Chinese Taipei, Lin Ying-Hsin retired the first two opponents she faced, but China put together a two-out rally to jump ahead.

Lu Ying rallied with a double to centre field - then designated player Ren Min doubled her in with a single, then scored herself with a bloop single behind second base Xi Kai Lin.

With a two-run lead, Lan kept her opponents scoreless for four innings, but in the fifth Chinese Taipei hit back and took the lead.

They singled five consecutive times to make it 4-2, then Chen Chia-Yi tied the game with an RBI single.

Yang Yi-Ting hit a go-ahead two-RBI single through the middle, giving Chinese Taipei the lead.

That gave them the impetus to pull away, scoring four runs on five singles to eventually seal the win.

"We went into the game confident of a win because the players were all psyched to do well," Yang Shien-Ming, the Chinese Taipei head coach, said.

"Today they were exceptional and rose to the occasion.

"Despite trailing early, they kept their composure and made use of opportunities that came. We ourselves played well, especially hitting the ball well."

Australia also recorded a 7-0 victory the Philippines and face China tomorrow.

Chinese Taipei are up against the Philippines.