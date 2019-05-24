The courses for the half marathon and 20 kilometre race walk at the Naples 2019 Summer Universiade have been confirmed by Comune Di Napoli.

Around 250 athletes are expected to participate in the 20km race walk, taking place on July 12 at 7am.

The course comprises a 1km ring road starting from Largo Sermoneta, with participants completing the route 20 times.

Some 250 athletes are also anticipated for the 21,097km half marathon on July 13.

It will begin at Piazza del Plebiscito, going through Nazario Sauro, Partenope, Caracciolo and Viale Dohrn, with competitors completing the course three times.

The majority of the athletics at the Naples 2019 Summer Universiade will take place at San Paolo Stadium ©Youtube

Both routes have been chosen because they are flat and have a Tarmac road surface.

The courses will be completely cordoned off and sealed according to International Association of Athletics Federations and International University Sports Federation regulations.

San Paolo Stadium will host the rest of the athletics events.

Stadio Collana is being redeveloped to be used as a training centre for athletes.

The Summer Universiade is under two months away, with the event taking place from July 3 to July 14.