Naples 2019 has announced that as many as 5,000 people have applied to be volunteers at this year’s Summer Universiade.

Volunteers will undertake roles such as working in the sports venues, receiving international delegations, participating in operational activities and contributing to communication and promotional activities.

As of Tuesday (May 14), 439 applications had come from outside host nation Italy – 31 from Africa, 135 from Asia and Oceania, 35 from the Americas and 238 from the rest of Europe.

During the selection meetings that started in Naples yesterday, everyone will be proposed a functional area and a venue in which to carry out his/her activities.

Different options will be indicated on the basis of each candidate’s inclinations and CVs.

Once the functional area has been chosen, candidates will sign an agreement with the Organising Committee and effectively enter the Naples 2019 team.

The campaign to recruit volunteers for the Naples 2019 Summer Universiade was launched in March ©Naples 2019

The selections will continue later in the other provinces of Campania, where, it is claimed, the need for personnel is remarkable.

Most volunteers will get involved during the event, scheduled to take place from July 3 to 14, but some may start their duties before or finish them afterwards.

Volunteer applications can still be submitted by clicking here.

Olympic boxing champion Patrizio Oliva launched the campaign for the recruitment of volunteers in March.

The Moscow 1980 gold medallist did so at Mostra d’Oltremare in Naples

The 60-year-old, who was born in the Italian city, spoke to an audience of potential volunteers about the region and the opportunities the Universiade could give.