By Patrick O'Kane and Nancy Gillen in Naples
Naples 2019: Third day of competition
Timeline
- 56 minutes ago: Huang and Wu make it five gold medals in diving for China
- 1 hour ago: Hosts lead women's artistic gymnastics team standings
- 2 hours ago: Liu pips home favourite Rossi to women's trap gold
- 2 hours ago: Golden pair Cao and Huang add to Chinese gold medal haul
- 2 hours ago: Insidethegames featured on Italian news bulletin
- 3 hours ago: South Korean gold in shooting as Park wins men's 10m air pistol
- 3 hours ago: Asian Games champion Yang headlines men's trap
- 3 hours ago: Federova sits top of women's all-around qualification standings
- 4 hours ago: Rossi goes for home gold in women's trap final
- 5 hours ago: Wu tops 3m springboard preliminary rankings
- 5 hours ago: Morka looks for Poland's first medal in men's under-73kg judo
- 5 hours ago: Hernández leads Mexican hopes in women's 3m springboard contest
- 6 hours ago: Mermaid Partenope pops into Main Press Centre
- 6 hours ago: European Cup champion Skora favourite in women's judo under-57kg
- 6 hours ago: Defending champion Watanabe progresses to 100m breaststroke semi-finals
- 7 hours ago: Rugby Sevens preliminary rounds begin in Naples
- 8 hours ago: To Ian Finnerty and beyond: American targets Universiade swimming gold
- 9 hours ago: Japan top medal table at end of day two
- 10 hours ago: Hello and welcome to the third day of competition
