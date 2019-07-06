By Nancy Gillen and Patrick O'Kane
Naples 2019: Fourth day of competition
Timeline
- 25 minutes ago: Wu claims second gold of diving meet with 3m springboard title
- 59 minutes ago: Van Rensbur leads South Africa to rugby sevens victory
- 2 hours ago: Italian press herald golden girl Cipressa
- 3 hours ago: Italy's Universiade heritage shines through in Paltrinieri's success
- 3 hours ago: Japan lead medal table at end of day three
- 5 hours ago: Welcome to our LIVE blog from the fourth day of action
