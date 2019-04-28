Slovenia's Janja Garnbret won her third successive bouldering gold medal at the International Federation of Sport Climbing World Cup event in Chongqing.

The world champion has now claimed victory at all three World Cups this season as she also triumphed in Meiringen and Moscow.

Garnbret topped today's leaderboard with four tops and zones, with eight and six attempts respectively.

Her nearest opponent was Japan's Akiyo Noguchi, who took four tops and zones with 12 and nine attempts.

Austria's Jessica Pilz achieved three tops with eight attempts and four zones with 11 attempts.

France's Manuel Cornu took his first title of the season at the IFSC World Cup in Chongqing ©Getty Images

In the men's competition, France's Manuel Cornu took his first title of the season with three tops and four zones, both with five attempts.

Japan's Tomoa Narasaki came second with three tops and four zones, doing so in five and six attempts respectively.

Anze Peharc of Slovenia was just behind him with the same number of tops and zones but in ten attempts each.

The next World Cup event will be in Wujiang from May 3 to 5.