World number one Bassa Mawem of France triumphed in the men's speed final at the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) Climbing World Cup in Moscow.

The men and women's speed final finished the first day of action at CSKA Athletics Hall in the Russian capital.

Mawem took the men's title in 5.730 seconds.

He was significantly faster than his opponent, Russia's Vladislav Deulin, who finished in 11.545.

Bronze went to Indonesia's Aspar Jaelolo, who won the small final in 6.083.

His opponent, Cao Long of China, clocked 10.004.

Anouck Jaubert failed to win a second gold medal for France in the women's speed final at the IFSC Climbing World Cup in Moscow ©Getty Images

Mawem's compatriot, Anouck Jaubert, could not get a second gold for France in the women's final.

She finished behind China's Song YiLing, despite holding the women's speed world record of 7.32, shared with Russia's Iuliia Kaplina.

Today she could only record a time of 7.682, with Song clocking 7.389.

Kaplina secured bronze in the small final after her compatriot Anna Tsyganova fell.

The competition continues tomorrow with the qualification events for the men and women's bouldering.

The bouldering finals are set to take place on Sunday (April 14).