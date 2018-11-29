Austrian athletes will look to continue last weekend's success at the Luge World Cup in Innsbruck when Whistler in Canada hosts this weekend's event.

Austria currently lead the men's and doubles standings after the first stop of the season, held in front of a home crowd.

Both events will take centre stage on the first day of action in Whistler, where more than 100 athletes from 200 countries are in attendance.

Wolfgang Kindl of Austria is currently the overall leader in the men's event after winning gold in the sprint and bronze in the men’s singles, and will compete tomorrow to try and extend his lead.

Germany's Johannes Ludwig, who is in second, will look to get his second World Cup gold medal of the season, while Olympic champion David Gleirscher of Austria will want to improve his current fifth-place standing.

Austria's Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller are currently in the lead in the doubles event and will compete in Whistler ©Getty Images

The Austrian duo of Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller lead in the doubles standings after triumphing last weekend and will appear again in Whistler.

Vladislav Yuzhakov and Iurii Prokhorov of Russia are the pair putting pressure on Steu and Koller, currently lying in second.

German athletes completely dominated the podium in the women's event last week, with winner and overall leader Natalie Geisenberger challenging again in Whistler on Saturday (December 1).

The weekend will also feature the first team relay World Cup event of the season, to be held on Saturday.

Germany are the current defending champions, having held the overall title since 2011.