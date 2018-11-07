By Daniel Etchells at the Ashgabat Olympic Complex's Martial Arts Arena
IWF World Championships: Day seven of competition
Timeline
- 16 hours ago: Day seven of competition begins
- 16 hours ago: IWF President hails success of 2018 World Championships
- 15 hours ago: IWF holds second Anti-Doping Education Seminar
- 14 hours ago: South Korea's Han fails with final two lifts in men's 96kg Group B as Brazilian triumphs in total
- 13 hours ago: Germany's Tabel tops women's 76kg Group B standings after Kazakh fails with last lift
- 10 hours ago: Iran's Moradi breaks world standard in men's 96kg snatch to add gloss to gold medal
- 9 hours ago: Moradi holds off challenge from Tian to seal triple gold and three world standards in men's 96kg
- 8 hours ago: North Korea's Rim claims women's 76kg snatch gold medal after Chinese rival fails with winning attempt
- 7 hours ago: China's Wang wins women's 76kg clean and jerk and total crowns after Rim falls short with last lift
- 6 hours ago: Day seven of competition ends
