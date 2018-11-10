By Daniel Etchells at the Ashgabat Olympic Complex's Martial Arts Arena
IWF World Championships: Final day of competition
Timeline
- 20 hours ago: Final day of competition begins
- 18 hours ago: Thailand's Pulsabsakul seals domination of women's over-87kg Group B event
- 18 hours ago: International Weightlifting Federation chief meets Turkmenistan President during 2018 World Championships in Ashgabat
- 16 hours ago: Hungary's Nagy tops men's over-109kg Group B standings but misses out on clean and jerk win
- 15 hours ago: Russia's Kashirina wins women's over-87kg snatch gold medal with world standard
- 14 hours ago: Russia's Kashirina wins epic battle with China's Meng to clinch triple gold in women's over-87kg
- 12 hours ago: Olympic and world champion Talakhadze eases to men's over-109kg snatch title after twice breaking world standard
- 11 hours ago: Talakhadze cruises to triple gold in men's over-109kg in final event of World Championships
- 10 hours ago: IWF World Championships come to a close
