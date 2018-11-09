By Daniel Etchells at the Ashgabat Olympic Complex's Martial Arts Arena
IWF World Championships: Day nine of competition
Timeline
- 17 hours ago: Day nine of competition begins
- 16 hours ago: Australia's Fassina comes out on top in women's 87kg Group B as Puerto Rican claims clean and jerk win
- 13 hours ago: South Korea's Seo takes first place in men's 109kg Group B total but misses out on clean and jerk victory to American
- 10 hours ago: China's Yang wins men's 109kg snatch after Armenian's world standard attempt is deemed no lift
- 10 hours ago: Martirosyan claims men's 109kg title with world standards in clean and jerk and total
- 8 hours ago: China's Ao secures women's 87kg snatch gold medal
- 7 hours ago: China's Ao clinches women's 87kg overall crown but is beaten to clean and jerk gold by North Korea's Kim
- 7 hours ago: Day nine of competition concludes
