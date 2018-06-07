A fire at a key venue for this year's Asian Games will not impact preparations for the event, an official has said ©Wikipedia

The blaze broke out on Tuesday (June 5) at the Jakarta International Expo in Indonesia's capital, which is sharing this year's Games with Palembang. 

Ten sports are due to be held in a ballroom being constructed at the facility - contract bridge, gymnastics, judo, kabaddi, jujitsu, wushu, table tennis, taekwondo, weightlifting and wrestling.

However, the fire avoided the part of the Expo where the sporting competitions will take place.

Taekwondo is one of the sports due to be held at the venue ©Getty Images
Ralph Scheunemann, the marketing director at the Expo, has contacted the Organising Committee to ensure them that things remain on track, according to the Jakarta Post.

He said that construction will be completed in time for the Games which will run between August 18 and September 2.

"The area used for the Asian Games did not catch fire, because the blaze broke out on the seventh floor, while the one for the Asian Games will be on the third floor," Scheunemann added. 

An investigation is ongoing into the cause of the fire which was eventually extinguished by firefighters.

It came with the Jakarta Fair taking place at the venue.

According to the Jakarta Post, some people had become trapped in the building.