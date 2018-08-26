By Daniel Etchells and James Diamond in Jakarta
Jakarta Palembang 2018: Day eight of competition
Timeline
- 16 hours ago: Day eight begins at 2018 Asian Games
- 16 hours ago: Kenyan-born Chelimo wins women's marathon for Bahrain
- 15 hours ago: esports demonstration event due to begin today as path towards possible Olympic inclusion continues
- 12 hours ago: Japan's Noguchi triumphs in women's combined sport climbing event
- 11 hours ago: Chinese Taipei's Wen defends women's under-55kg karate title
- 11 hours ago: Home favourite beats defending champion to men's under-60kg karate crown
- 10 hours ago: Historic gold for combined Korean team in women's 500m dragon boat
- 10 hours ago: Broadcasting details of esports demonstration event announced
- 10 hours ago: Chinese Taipei take men's 500m dragon boat gold
- 10 hours ago: Asian record equalled in women's skeet final
- 9 hours ago: Incredible finish sees Yuka Saso win women's golf
- 9 hours ago: Olympic champion eases to victory in women's 75kg weightlifting event
- 8 hours ago: Women's team golf gold for the Philippines
- 8 hours ago: Kazakh wins men's under-77kg newaza gold medal in latest ju-jitsu final
- 8 hours ago: Jiu-jitsu fighter secures second gold medal for Jordan at 2018 Asian Games
- 8 hours ago: Shoot-off needed to end men's skeet after two athletes finish with Games record
- 8 hours ago: David comes from behind to claim fourth consecutive Asian Games women's singles squash title
- 7 hours ago: Teenager Nakajima wins men's golf by one shot
- 7 hours ago: Japan claim men's team golf title
- 7 hours ago: Jet skier secures record-breaking 12th gold medal for Indonesia
- 7 hours ago: Second gold medal in quick succession for Kuwait as karateka Abdulaziz triumphs
- 6 hours ago: China's Yin upgrades to women's under-61kg karate gold after bronze at Incheon 2014
- 6 hours ago: Chun Ming Au beats teammate Yin Lee to win men's squash gold
- 6 hours ago: Olympic champion Nurudinov a class above in men's 105kg weightlifting event
- 6 hours ago: Salwa Naser wins women's 400m title with Games record
- 6 hours ago: Comfortable win for Abdalelah Hassan in men's 400m
- 5 hours ago: Dominant Gong wins women's shot put
- 5 hours ago: Sport climbing gold for Jongwon Chon in men's combined
- 5 hours ago: Gold-Silver double for Bahrain in men's 10,000m
- 5 hours ago: South Korean gold in women's 100m hurdles
- 4 hours ago: China unbeatable in men's long jump final
- 4 hours ago: China beat Japan to women's 3x3 basketball title
- 4 hours ago: Japan's Keisuke Ushiro wins decathlon title
- 4 hours ago: Three hundredths of a second separate medallists in women's 100 metres
- 3 hours ago: China seal 3x3 basketball double after defeating South Korea in men's final
- 3 hours ago: Games record seals men's 100 metres for Bingtian Su
- 3 hours ago: Gold for Ashraf Elseify in men's hammer
- 3 hours ago: Day eight ends at 2018 Asian Games
