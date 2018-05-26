Indian female athletes have worn saris at past Opening Ceremonies ©Getty Images

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has decided to leave out traditional saris from their female athletes' dress code for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang.

The Times of India reports that the attire will be replaced by blue trousers and navy blue blazers, similar to the men’s dress.

The IOA took the decision after receiving feedback from female athletes following the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, where women wore trousers and a blazer during the ceremonies rather than the usual combination of a sari with a blazer on top.

"We have decided that the two ceremonies at the Asiad [Asian Games] will see the entire contingent maintaining a uniform dress code," IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta said.

"The women athletes will sport the same attire they wore during the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games."

At the time of taking the decision prior to Gold Coast 2018, the IOA stated its belief that it would be inconvenient for female athletes to remain in a sari for the entirety of the Opening Ceremony.

The Indian Olympic Association opted to give their competitors a unified dress code for the Opening Ceremony of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images
Additionally, it was believed that female athletes were not keen on continuing to wear the sari.

The attire of Indian athletes has caused minor controversy at past Opening Ceremonies, with badminton player Jwala Gutta carrying her blazer in her hand at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

This replicated the behaviour of tennis player Sania Mirza and several other athletes at London 2012.

Mirza's fellow tennis player Sunitha Rao wore a tracksuit at the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympics.

The 2018 Asian Games are scheduled to take place from August 18 to September 2.

The Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, located in Central Jakarta, is due to host the Opening and Closing Ceremonies.