By Duncan Mackay, Daniel Etchells and James Diamond in Jakarta
OCA General Assembly and day one of competition at 2018 Asian Games
Timeline
- 8 hours ago: OCA General Assembly and day one of competition begins
- 7 hours ago: China takes first Asian Games gold as Indonesia claim silver
- 7 hours ago: Host City Contract signed for Sanya 2020 Asian Beach Games
- 6 hours ago: Nagoya Mayor breaks into Elvis Presley classic (again) before Host City Contract for 2026 Asian Games is signed
- 5 hours ago: Marvelo "speechless" after winning Indonesia's first Asian Games medal
- 4 hours ago: Second Asian Games gold goes to Chinese Taipei
- 2 hours ago: Anti-climactic beginning for Unified Korean team in lightweight rowing
- 1 hour ago: Gold for South Korea in men's individual poomsae
- 1 hour ago: Another gold for South Korea in men's team poomsae
- 1 hour ago: Ethics Standing Committee chair reaffirms Sheikh Ahmad's innocence after corruption allegations
- 58 minutes ago: Hosts Indonesia claim first Asian Games gold
- 52 minutes ago: China win 10m air pistol mixed team final
- 45 minutes ago: Thailand win women's team poomsae gold
- 51 minutes ago: Medical Standing Committee reveals 10 positive doping cases at 2017 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Ashgabat
