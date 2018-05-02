World Taekwondo has hailed the "great progress" made enhancing its anti-doping programmes as part of its commitment to "protecting clean athletes and ensuring a level playing field".

In a statement posted on their website, the world governing body highligted a close partnership with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) which included participation at their annual Symposium in Lausanne in March.

Representatives from the World Taekwondo anti-doping team even participated in a panel discussion, entitled "Shaping the Future of Clean Sport", which tackled themes such as compliance, funding and capturing the athletes' voice.

They have also highlighted the fact they have completed WADA’s Code Compliance Questionnaires (CCQ) designed to raise the standards of anti-doping organisations and ultimately keep sport clean.

Recent WADA statistics on drug testing in 2016 showed that World Taekwondo conducted 360 drug tests, ranking them joint 19th out of all the summer International Federations.

Jamaican Olympian Kenneth Edwards failed a drug test in 2013 ©Getty Images

Once tests conducted on taekwondo athletes by other bodies are factored, a total of 1,716 tests were conducted.

Of these, there were 25 failures of which 17 have so far ultimately resulted in anti-doping rule violations.

Eleven of these came in the main Olympic discipline while five occurred in sparring and one in poomsae.

Those to have failed in the sport include Morocco's Hakima El-Meslahy, who submitted a positive test after qualifying for the under 57 kilograms category at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Jamaica's Kenneth Edwards also failed for a banned diuretic in 2013 a year after he had competed at the 2012 Olympics in London the over 100kg heavyweight division.