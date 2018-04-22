Defending champion David Weir timed his sprint for the line to perfection as he beat arch-rival Marcel Hug of Switzerland for the second year in a row to clinch his eighth Virgin Money London Marathon men's wheelchair title here today.

While the men's race went as expected, there was a surprise in the women's event as Australian Madison de Rozario stunned the rest of the field to seal her first London Marathon triumph.

Weir, a six-time Paralympic gold medallist, broke clear of Hug and American Daniel Romanchuk in the dying stages of the race before crossing the line in 1hr 31min 15sec.

Hug, who won in Boston last week, finished in the same time in second, with Romanchuk slightly further adrift in third.

Weir called time on his track career last year, following an acrimonious dispute with British Athletics, to focus on the marathon distance.

He justified that decision once again with another composed and assured performance in what was only his second full marathon since he won here last year.

Madison De Rozario claimed a shock win in the women's wheelchair race ©Getty Images

"Last year I was in a different state of mind and I couldn’t really celebrate, I didn’t know where I was to be honest," Weir said.

"Now my head’s clear, I’m enjoying the training again, and the racing.

"I had a lot of time out and there was a lot of deep thinking, and being on my own, and deciding what I want to do with life to be honest, and with racing."

De Rozario arrived in London having topped the podium in the T54 wheelchair and 1,500 metres events at the recent Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The three-time Paralympic silver medallist continued that form today as she sprung a surprise, proving too quick for the American duo of Tatyana McFadden and Susannah Scaroni in the home straight with a time of 1:42.48.

McFadden, winner of last week's Boston Marathon, was unable to live with the pace of De Rozario as she finished second, with Scaroni third.

"I’m very very surprised to be honest," the victorious Australian said.

"I think we were all together for a bit, I didn’t think I’d have enough for the final sprint, I was really dead about halfway through.

"I’m just really surprised."

More follows