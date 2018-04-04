New Zealand will delay the arrival of their women's rugby sevens team into Gold Coast for the Commonwealth Games here, after one of their players contracted mumps.

Ruby Tui is reportedly suffering from the illness, according to Radio New Zealand, leading the team being isolated.

They are currently in Sunshine Coast in Queensland, where they were holding a training camp before they planned to move to Gold Coast for the Games.

The team are expected to remain in the Sunshine Coast until they are given the all-clear to travel.

It is unclear as to whether Tui, a Rio 2016 silver medallist, will be fit to take part in the Games.

The women's rugby sevens competition is set to begin on April 13.

Gold Coast 2018 chief executive Mark Peters has praised New Zealand's handling of the case.

"Can I give credit to Team New Zealand," Peters said.

"The way they have handled the mumps situation on the Sunshine Coast and have dealt with the athletes, having agreed they will stay there until the symptoms have gone or the mandatory five days are up.

"I think what we should take when symptoms come out is that there are very good people working with the teams.

"And, also, within the Village at the polyclinic to make sure everything is done to make the athletes be in a position to compete at the right time."

New Zealand's squad are expected to arrive later to the Games than originally planned ©Getty Images

Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) chief executive David Grevemberg stated their medical services team would continue to work to ensure athletes would be protected.

"We will be working very closely with our medical services to ensure the health and safety of the athletes, not only for those concerned, but also the athletes in the Village," he said.

"I am confident that will be taken into account."

Gold Coast 2018 also referred to an ongoing case of influenza, with three athletes from a Commonwealth Games Association (CGA) isolated in the Village.

Their CGA took them to the Village polyclinic after systems were discovered.

"There are three we had yesterday, one will come out of isolation at the end of today," Peters said.

"The other two will come out at the end of tomorrow, there are no other reports."