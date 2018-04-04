By Duncan Mackay, Philip Barker, Nick Butler, Daniel Etchells, Liam Morgan and Michael Pavitt in Gold Coast
Gold Coast 2018: Opening Ceremony
Timeline
- 8 hours ago: Welcome to our Live Blog from Gold Coast 2018
- 8 hours ago: Ticketholders left stranded as travel chaos hits build-up to Ceremony
- 8 hours ago: A Commonwealth Games medal by default
- 8 hours ago: Princes, not politicians, to speak at Opening Ceremony
- 7 hours ago: Gold Coast 2018 Opening Ceremony officially underway
- 7 hours ago: Strong Aboriginal focus early on...
- 7 hours ago: Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall arrive at stadium
- 7 hours ago: Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull among dignitaries present
- 6 hours ago: Scotland first to enter stadium for athletes' parade
- 6 hours ago: The Gambia march in parade after re-admittance as CGF member
- 6 hours ago: Host nation enter arena as parade of nations concludes
- 5 hours ago: Commonwealth Games Flag brought into stadium
- 5 hours ago: Official oath taken by Karen Murphy
- 5 hours ago: Peter Beattie welcomes world to the Gold Coast
- 5 hours ago: CGF President highlights shared history of Commonwealth
- 5 hours ago: CGF President says athletes will be part of Games of "firsts"
- 5 hours ago: CGF President champions inclusivity and accessibility during speech
- 5 hours ago: CGF President struggles to open Baton...again
- 5 hours ago: Prince Charles declares Commonwealth Games open
- 5 hours ago: Opening Ceremony draws to a close
