By Duncan Mackay, Philip Barker, Nick Butler, Daniel Etchells, Liam Morgan and Michael Pavitt in Gold Coast
Gold Coast 2018: Day eight of competition
Timeline
- 20 hours ago: Day eight of competition begins
- 18 hours ago: ASADA confirm three Australians removed from team before Games
- 17 hours ago: First for Last in women's mountain bike event as England secure one-two
- 17 hours ago: Glasgow 2014 boxing bronze medallist involved in overnight incident
- 14 hours ago: Gaze recovers from mechanical to outsprint defending champion to men's mountain bike gold
- 15 hours ago: Singapore's Veloso wins women's 50m rifle prone event with Commonwealth Games record
- 14 hours ago: Australia snatch Para-bowls gold against New Zealand
- 12 hours ago: Australia crowned first Commonwealth Games beach volleyball champions
- 12 hours ago: Evripidou seals another Cypriot gymnastics gold in rhythmic all-around
- 12 hours ago: Aware triumphs in men's 57kg wrestling final
- 11 hours ago: Olympic champion Wiebe defends Commonwealth 76kg freestyle wrestling title
- 10 hours ago: Wiecker wins women's 53kg wrestling gold after round robin format
- 10 hours ago: Kumar claims third Commonwealth Games gold with victory in men's 74kg wrestling event
- 10 hours ago: Russell triumphs in women's 400m hurdles final
- 9 hours ago: McMaster wins men's 400m hurdles to give British Virgin Islands first Commonwealth Games gold
- 9 hours ago: Vanuatu win second medal in history with beach volleyball bronze
- 9 hours ago: Hahn secures women's T38 100m gold in Games record
- 9 hours ago: Ntutu leads South African one-two in T12 100m final
- 8 hours ago: Netty leaps to women's long jump gold
- 8 hours ago: Canada deny Australia golden beach volleyball double
- 8 hours ago: Marschall soars to men's pole vault title to delight of home crowd
- 8 hours ago: Australia beat Scotland to women's triples lawn bowls gold
- 8 hours ago: Miller-Uibo claims women's 200m gold in Games record as Olympic champion run out of medals
- 7 hours ago: Stevens throws Games record to win women's discus final
- 7 hours ago: Hughes given men's 200m victory after photo-finish with Richards
- 7 hours ago: Hughes disqualification gives Richards gold in men's 200m
- 7 hours ago: Kinyamal delivers Kenya's first gold of Gold Coast 2018 by winning men's 800m
- 7 hours ago: Wu snatches women's 10m platform gold from defending champion Benfeito
- 7 hours ago: Day eight of competition comes to an end
