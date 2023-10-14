Sweden’s national public TV broadcaster Sverige Television (SVT) will feature a magazine programme every evening including the best of the action from the Paris 2024 Olympics, it has announced.

The programme is set to include coverage from a studio at its headquarters in Stockholm and a team on site in Paris.

The output will include results, exclusive interviews with the athletes, experts in the studio and analysis of the day's competitions.

"This will be a perfect start to SVT's new Olympic journey," said Max Bursell, head of SVT Sport.

"We are really looking forward to offering the audience daily summaries and in-depth reviews during the Summer Games in Paris."

The programme will be one hour long and will be broadcast every evening at 10pm local time on SVT1 and on SVT Play.

Defending men's pole vault champion Mondo Duplantis will be one of Sweden's main Olympic hopes at Paris 2024, which will be covered domestically by an evening highlights programme from Sveriges Television ©Getty Images

"I am very pleased that we will be able to show the most exciting moments from the Paris Olympics as early as this summer, as a start to the many Olympic broadcasts from SVT in the coming years," said Hanna Stjärne, the SVT chief executive.

"The fact that everyone in Sweden can see the historic sports moments is much awaited by the viewers."

Sweden has particularly strong Olympic prospects in athletics, where it is due to field the defending men’s pole vault and discus champions Mondo Duplantis and Daniel Stahl respectively.

Warner Bros. Discovery has the exclusive rights to the live broadcasts from Paris in 2024.

From 2026 to 2032, Warner Bros. Discovery and SVT have joint rights to live broadcasts from the Olympics.

The Paris 2024 Olympics is due to take place from July 26 to August 11.