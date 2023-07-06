National Assembly Deputy warns transport "big black spot" in his Parliamentary report one year from Paris 2024

National Assembly Deputy Stéphane Peu has described transport as the "big black spot" in a Parliamentary report a little more than one year before the start of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Peu, a French Communist Party representative for the Seine-Saint-Denis, shared his "concern" about transport provisions for the Games on France Inter radio.

He and Stéphane Mazars of Renaissance representing Aveyron's first constituency reported transport in Île-de-France has "not regained its pre-COVID level of service", but a 15 per cent increase in usage on usual levels for August is expected during next year's Olympics and Paralympics.

Ensuring adequate transport facilities for Paris 2024 has been identified as the top concern, with Peu describing it as "the big black sport in the report".

Peu criticised the President of the Regional Council of Île-de-France Valérie Pécresse on France Inter for "stubbornness" as she has refused to delay the opening of competition to operate buses in the region from January 1 2025.

The state-owned Autonomous Parisian Transportation Administration (RATP) currently operates buses in the region, and lawmakers including Paris' Mayor Anne Hidalgo fear the process of privatisation could disrupt operations during Paris 2024.

President of the Regional Council of Île-de-France Valérie Pécresse has been criticised for "stubbornness" by Stéphane Peu regarding the privatisation of buses ©Getty Images

Concerns over transport for Paris 2024 escalated last month when hundreds of passengers were left stuck on underground trains for two hours after a signalling issue, and there are increasing complaints of overcapacity and outdated infrastructure.

Peu and Mazars' report expects nearly 16 million visitors to Paris for the Olympics and Paralympics, and efforts are being made to expand travel options including 37 new metro trains ordered at a cost of €1 billion (£850 million/$1.1 billion) to double the number in circulation.

RATP has also launched a recruitment plan for the Games as it aims to hire more than 6,600 new employees with 4,900 of those on permanent contracts.

Accessibility for wheelchair users remains a key public transport-related concern for Paris 2024 too.

Paris is due to stage the Olympic Games for the first time in a century from July 26 to August 11 2024, followed by the Paralympics for the first time ever from August 28 to September 8.