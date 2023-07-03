Athletes welcome decision to travel to Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics by Eurostar

Athletes from Belgium, Britain and the Netherlands have welcomed a deal for their Olympic and Paralympic teams to arrive at Paris 2024 by Eurostar.

"It has been so exciting waking up and heading to Paris just like we will be doing a year from now - I think it will be the perfect way to travel next year," British shooter Amber Rutter told insidethegames.

Rutter secured a quota place in the Paris 2024 skeet competition last September at the European Championships, after missing the Tokyo 2020 Olympics following a positive test for COVID-19.

"I drove to France a couple of weeks ago and it took me 14 hours to reach the venue, so the fact that we had a two hour quick journey to the centre of Paris just made things so much easier," Rutter added.

Britain’s women’s rugby sevens team beat Poland 33-0 at the European Games to seal their Olympic quota place.

"When I think about travelling I don’t want to be getting on a plane, this was very comfortable, such an easy journey" sevens star Celia Qansah told insidethegames.

"It will give us a competitive advantage."

Eurostar are also due to support the fan festivals planned by the British Olympic Association for those watching back home ©ITG

Officials from Belgium, the Netherlands and Britain all signed the agreement with Eurostar chief executive Gwendoline Cazenave.

"Is there a better opportunity to leave a unique experience than Eurostar taking Olympic and Paralympic teams to victory?" Cazenave asked.

"We want to bring the Olympic spirit to life pushing boundaries further, Eurostar getting ready for the Paris Games is about surpassing yourself like athletes."

Five trains will be allocated for departures from Brussels, London and Rotterdam to bring the teams to the Gare du Nord in Paris for the Games next year.

"We are all proud in the Eurostar Group to ‘take the team to victory’, carrying the Olympic team on our trains encourages all of us to give our very best," Cazenave added.

Dutch artistic swimmers Bregje and Noortje de Brouwer finished ninth in the duet at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and are hoping to seal qualification for Paris at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha next year.

"Normally you go to the airport a minimum of two hours so you lose this time," Noortje explained to insidethegames,

"We know the experience of travelling by train, it is like sitting comfortably - we have all the time we need."

World wheelchair basketball player Bo Kramer, right, signed the deal which will ensure the Dutch team travels to Paris 2024 by Eurostar ©ITG

Their Dutch compatriot Bo Kramer arrived in Paris after helping the Netherlands women win the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation World Championship in Dubai last week.

"Air travel is very difficult, so by train, you can be sure that your train is not broken, your equipment will be kept a lot safer and with the ramps in and out its very do-able for people in a chair as well," Kramer explained to insidethegames.

"Performance is always at the heart of our planning and this partnership means we can provide our Olympians with the comfort, flexibility and excellent service that Eurostar provide," British Olympic Association chief executive Andy Anson said.

Eurostar are also set to support the BOA’s fan festival events which are planned to be held in London during Paris 2024.

The Netherlands and Belgium have not yet finalised their plans for celebration events at home, but both nations used Eurostar to travel to London for the 2012 Olympics and Paralympics.

The Paris 2024 Olympics are set to open on July 26 2024, with the Paralympics scheduled to begin on August 28 2024.