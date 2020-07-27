The Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) has begun holding its annual Olympic youth camp virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The youth camp was first established back in 2003, with the event earmarked for the 11-to-17 age group.

A virtual event in being held this year to protect the health and safety of participants in light of the pandemic.

The camp will not feature workshops and outings to various locations this year.

"The TTOC has taken what we believe to be the responsible and necessary decision," TTOC President Brian Lewis said.

"It's difficult but we believe is in the best interest of the youth campers."

The youth camp is typically oversubscribed, having grown in popularity over its 17-year history.

This year’s event began on Friday (July 24) to mark the one-year-to-go countdown to the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

TTOC President Brian Lewis said the decision to move the youth camp online was taken for health reasons ©TTOC

The TTOC also asked its Medical Committee to prepare guidelines for a return to play.

The guidelines are aimed at helping TTOC member national sport organisations as they seek to resume activities which were halted by the pandemic.

TTOC vice-president Terry Ali chairs the committee and is being assisted by fellow doctors Rudy Ramsawak and Nialia Adams

"Dr Ali and his team were asked to prepare appropriate guidelines," Lewis said.

"It is an important and urgent initiative given the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges and consequences the pandemic has caused sport not only locally but also globally."

The draft guidelines and recommendations are set to be discussed by the TTOC Executive Committee today.