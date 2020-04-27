Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) President Brian Lewis believes that esports will become a popular norm due to the halting of live sport during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sport has been put on hold due to the crisis, with the Tokyo 2020 Olympics moved back to 2021.

So far, the pandemic has resulted in more than three million confirmed cases worldwide, and the deaths of more than 207,000 people.

Lewis, speaking to the Trinidad and Tobago Guardian, said that despite the uncertain times, he and others have to find a positive in the current situation.

"We have to look to the future and we have to face our reality as a lot of sports will have to put a going out of business sign up," he said.

"COVID-19 will eventually catapult esports into the mainstream.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is going to force sports leaders, administrators and organisations to accelerate and embrace the transformation that many have been resisting.

"It's certainly not going to be business as usual as you know.

"It's going to re-shape how sport is seen, consumed and the interaction of sport with the wider community and environment, and it is going to be incredibly disruptive and transformative."

Lewis also mentioned that organisations must embrace the benefits of technology to allow them to function at maximum capacity.

Since the start of the crisis, many sports - including football, tennis and Formula One - have had its stars turn to virtual versions to keep fans engaged during the pandemic.