Top seed Fan Zhendong clinched back-to-back titles on the International Table Tennis Federation World Tour after beating qualifier Zhao Zihao in the final of the Austrian Open in Linz.

Fan, the defending champion, overcame his Chinese team mate 12-10, 11-6, 11-6, 11-5 at the TipsArena Linz.

The Chinese player arrived at the competition having won the German Open and ensured he maintained his formidable form of late by lifting another trophy.

"After winning the title at the German Open, now I’ve won the Austrian Open," said Fan.

Mima Ito beat Zhu Yuling in the women's singles final ©ITTF

"This will boost my self esteem for further challenges to come.

"I knew my opponent very well, as we practice together in the Chinese national team.

"In my opinion winning the first game was crucial, because I got the confidence which I needed to succeed."

Japan's Mima Ito triumphed in the women's singles final to claim her first title on this year's World Tour.

Ito, the third seed, beat top seed Zhu Yuling of China 11-5, 16-18, 11-7, 13-11, 12-10 in the final.

The Japanese player had waited all season for victory on the tour and came to the Austrian Open having finished as runner-up at the Swedish Open and German Open last month.