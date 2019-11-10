Britain's David Hadfield has been re-elected President of the Boccia International Sports Federation (BISFed).

Hadfield, who has been at the helm of the governing body since 2013, stood unopposed at the BISFed General Assembly in Povoa de Varzim in Portugal.

The Briton will lead the organisation beyond next year's Paralympic Games in Tokyo following his re-election.

The former non-executive director at the British Paralympic Association had previously served as chair of the BISFed Board.

The General Assembly took place during the Boccia World Open ©BISFed

Hadfield securing another term in charge of the worldwide organisation was the key topic at the General Assembly, held during the Boccia World Open in the Portuguese city.

Tokyo 2020 presented a report on its preparations for the Paralympic Games, while members were updated on the progress being made by BISFed and its committees.

The BISFed Competitions Committee staged a workshop to introduce the proposed competition structure for the 2021-24 period prior to the General Assembly.