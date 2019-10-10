Para-taekwondo and Para-canoe will make their Asian Para Games debut in Hangzhou in 2022.

The Asian Paralymic Committee (APC) has announced the 22 sports to feature in the next edition of the Games in China in three years.

Nineteen of the sports included will also be on the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games programme.

APC chief executive Tarek Souei said: "We are pleased to announce the sport programme three years ahead of the Games and are delighted that we will have 19 of the sports on the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games programme as part of the event.

"This highlights the important role these Games have in helping athletes from Asia prepare for the Paralympic Games, both in terms of their own individual performances but also exposing them to a large-scale multi-sport environment.

"The scale of these Games helps us grow the Paralympic Movement in Asia by shining a spotlight on the best of para-sport between the Paralympic Games.

Bolor-Erdene Gambat of Mongolia at Tokyo 2020 test event ©World Taekwondo

"The large number of athletes generate interest and media coverage in their home countries and hopefully encourage more people with an impairment to get involved in sport."

Para-taekwondo's inclusion is the latest example of the sport’s growing global popularity, having already been included in the Parapan American Games and African Para Games.

The sport will make its Paralympic debut at Tokyo 2020 next year and was also confirmed for inclusion at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue said: "It is a great honour for taekwondo to be included in the 2022 Asian Para Games.

"We are grateful to the Asian Paralympic Committee for granting us this privilege and we are committed to proving to them that it was the right decision.

"We are ready to work with the APC to make the Games a great success.

"Para-taekwondo is an inclusive and exhilarating sport and will be like nothing the Asian Paralympic audience has seen before.

"We are sure our athletes will put on a great show in 2022, helping to change attitudes and inspire people throughout Asia to engage in sport."

Go, a strategy board game played by people with a physical impairment, has been included in the Asian Para Games programme.

At the Asian Para Games in Jakarta last year, 18 sports were contested.

Hangzhou 2022 will be the fourth edition of the Asian Para Games and takes place between October 9 to 15, 2022.