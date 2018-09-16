Hangzhou has been confirmed as the host of the 2022 Asian Para Games.

The Chinese city was already confirmed as the host of the Olympic Council of Asia-run Asian Games in four year's time.

It has now been rubber-stamped as the venue for the Para Games which will follow by the Asian Paralympic Committee (APC).

Officials from the APC visited Hangzhou in July, led by President Majid Rashed and chief executive Tarek Souei.

They met with Yuan Jiajun, the Governor of Zhejiang Province, Xu Liyi, the Mayor of Hangzhou, and other officials.

The APC delegation was taken to sports facilities and were talked through plans to "fully integrate" Hangzhou's disabled population into the community by 2020.

Hangzhou will now be represented at the Closing Ceremony of this year's Asian Para Games, which will begin in Indonesian capital Jakarta on October 6.

An official handover will take place as the event concludes.

This year's Asian Para Games will begin next month in Jakarta ©Getty Images

Jakarta, alongside co-host city Palembang, concluded hosting this year's Asian Games on September 2.

"I am delighted to confirm that Hangzhou will host the 2022 Asian Para Games," said Rashed.

"It was clear from our visit in July that the local authorities are well on their way to creating excellent venues and facilities for the Games.

"We were impressed with their commitment and enthusiasm for hosting this important regional Games, which is the second largest Para-sport event after the Paralympic Games.

"We look forward to working closely with them to build on the legacy from Indonesia 2018."

A spokesperson for Hangzhou added: "With regard to the fourth Asian Para Games, Hangzhou shall spare no efforts, under the theme of 'sunshine, harmony, self-improvement and sharing', to showcase the characteristics of China, the elegance of Zhejiang and the appeal of Hangzhou, carrying forward the Paralympian and humanitarian spirit, and making it a wonderful, unique and memorable sports event."