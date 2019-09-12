The Vanuatu Association of Sports And National Olympic Committee (VASANOC) attended a good governance workshop in the Pacific nation.

Three-days of meetings and discussions were held, with the event run by the Vanuatu Aquatics Federation and Vanuatu Women In Sports.

It was under the theme "Leading and Managing People".

A number of sports in Vanuatu were represented, while funding came from the Australian High Commission as part of a Pacific sports partnership.

"The workshop looked at aspects of being a manager in a sporting organisation and the different ways to approach people for the good of the organisation alongside a great deal of interpersonal skills," VASANOC said.

Vanuatu won their first Commonwealth Games medals at Gold Coast 2018 ©Getty Images

Vanuatu celebrated winning their first medals at the Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast 2018.

Beach volleyball duo Linline Matauatu and Miller Pata and Para-javelin thrower Friana Kwevirawon each won bronze in the Australian city.

The country has competed at every Summer Olympics since Seoul 1988 but has never won a medal.