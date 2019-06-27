By Nancy Gillen and Mike Rowbottom in Minsk
The European Games: Day seven of competition
Timeline
- 6 hours ago: Seventh day of competition concludes
- 6 hours ago: World champions Netherlands beat France to men's team sprint gold
- 6 hours ago: Russia win women's team sprint gold
- 6 hours ago: Greece's Volikakis strikes to win men's points race
- 6 hours ago: Grigorjeva triumphs in women's 68kg freestyle final
- 7 hours ago: Ukraine's Solovei wins first track cycling gold of Games in women's points race
- 7 hours ago: Multi-medalled Sadulaev adds European Games freestyle 97kg gold to collection
- 7 hours ago: Mattsson claims freestyle 53kg gold after controversial decision
- 8 hours ago: Aliyev defeats Olympic champion to win men's 65kg freestyle gold
- 8 hours ago: Cycling Track finals about to get underway at Minsk Arena
- 8 hours ago: Nilsson secures skeet gold
- 9 hours ago: Italy collect gold and bronze in women's shotgun skeet
- 10 hours ago: Kenny, Bauge and Gros marquee names as track cycling makes European Games debut
- 10 hours ago: Kopasz provides golden lift for Hungary as canoe sprint ends with men’s K1 5000m
- 10 hours ago: Litvinchuk brings Belarus canoe sprint gold total to four on the day
- 10 hours ago: Van Den Berg through, then not, as Moldova appeal on judge decision forces shoot-out
- 10 hours ago: Baku 2015 European Games canoe sprint medals re-awarded
- 11 hours ago: Nespoli beats Wijler to men’s recurve individual gold, Spain’s bronze medallist secures Tokyo 2020 quota place
- 11 hours ago: Ukraine claim canoe sprint gold in women’s K2 500m event
- 11 hours ago: Third canoe sprint gold for Belarus as Nasdrova wins women’s C1 200m title
- 12 hours ago: Second canoe sprint gold for Belarus as Kozyr wins men’s C1 200m
- 12 hours ago: France’s Rio 2016 canoe sprint silver medallist Beaumont wins men’s K1 200m
- 12 hours ago: Denmark’s Joergensen adds canoe sprint gold to bronze by winning women’s K1 200m title
- 12 hours ago: Verniaiev, back from ankle surgery, defends men’s all-around title as artistic gymnastics gets underway
- 13 hours ago: Luxembourg’s world number 42 reaches men’s compound individual final against world numbe one Schloesser.
- 13 hours ago: Zykova shoots to gold in women's 50m rifle three positions
- 14 hours ago: Belarus aim to top beach soccer group
- 16 hours ago: Khudzenka adds silver to gold as Hungary hold on to win women’s K4 500 canoe sprint race
- 16 hours ago: Hungary back on canoe sprint gold standard as women win C2 500m event
- 16 hours ago: Russia win men’s K4 500m canoe sprint gold
- 16 hours ago: Second gold for Belarus canoe sprint athlete Khudezenka
- 17 hours ago: Turkey's Culture Day to be celebrated in European Games fan zone
- 18 hours ago: Russia continue to dominate medal table
- 19 hours ago: Welcome to our Live Blog from the seventh day of action
