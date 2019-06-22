By Nancy Gillen and Mike Rowbottom in Minsk
The European Games: Day two of competition and European Olympic Committees Extraordinary General Assembly
Timeline
- 16 hours ago: Welcome to the second day of action at the Minsk 2019 European Games
- 16 hours ago: European Olympic Committees General Assembly taking place
- 16 hours ago: Mokhnatkina seeking missing medal as sambo competition starts
- 15 hours ago: Dutch a bar to home ambition in road cycling
- 14 hours ago: First medals of European Games to come in shooting
- 14 hours ago: EOC aiming to make Closing Ceremony flag handover ambition a reality
- 14 hours ago: Belarusian acrobatic gymnasts aim to disrupt Russian and Belgian dominance
- 14 hours ago: Polish NOC say Kraków and Małopolska region hosting of 2023 European Games would develop sport and promote the country
- 14 hours ago: Kraków and the Małopolska region voted unanimously as hosts of 3rd European Games 2023
- 14 hours ago: And we're done!
- 13 hours ago: Two-times world champion Averina set to compete in rhythmic gymnastics
- 12 hours ago: First medals of 2019 European Games awarded to Russian shooting duo
- 9 hours ago: Britain add Euro gold to world bronze in women's recurve team archery
- 9 hours ago: Second successive shoot-out brings France gold in men’s recurve team archery
- 9 hours ago: Another Russian shooting gold
- 9 hours ago: Hosts Belarus earn first gold of European Games
- 8 hours ago: Third Russian gold comes in acrobatic gymnastics
- 8 hours ago: Wiebes and Vos go 1-2 as Dutch dominate women’s cycling road race
- 7 hours ago: Ukraine's world champion Bilodid claims first Minsk 2019 judo gold in women's under-48kg class
- 6 hours ago: Belgian gold in acrobatic gymnastics
- 6 hours ago: Georgia’s Chkhvimiani claims first men’s judo gold at Minsk 2019 in under-60kg class
- 6 hours ago: Kosovo's Rio 2016 judo champion Kelmendi earns European gold in under-52kg class
- 6 hours ago: Russia’s multiple champion Bondareva claims first Minsk 2019 sambo title in women’s under-48kg
- 5 hours ago: More Belarusian delight in acrobatic gymnastics
- 5 hours ago: Ukraine's Zantaraia wins men's under-66kg judo titles
- 5 hours ago: Kjakova earns second women’s judo gold of the day for Kosovo
- 5 hours ago: Two-times world champion Averina earns rhythmic gymnastics gold
- 5 hours ago: Georgia’s Chidrashvili earns men’s under-57kg sambo gold
- 5 hours ago: Home gold for Koksha in sambo men’s under-68kg
- 5 hours ago: Crushing win for Russia’s Kazeniuk in women’s under-56kg sambo final
- 5 hours ago: Russia’s Perepelyuk cruises to win in men’s under-82kg sambo final
- 5 hours ago: Russia’s Onoprienko wins women’s under-64kg sambo gold
- 4 hours ago: Georgia’s Loriashvili wins men’s under-100kg sambo gold
- 4 hours ago: Home gold for Zhyliinskaya in women’s under-72kg as Georgia’s Odzelashvili is injured while 2-0 up
- 4 hours ago: Ukraine’s Sapsai beats world champion to take women’s +80kg sambo title
- 4 hours ago: Second day of competition at the Minsk 2019 European Games concludes
