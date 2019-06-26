Manchester has been named as the host city for the 2022 European Taekwondo Championships just a month after staging the first-ever World Championships held in Great Britain.

The decision by the World Taekwondo Europe Executive Board follows on from last month’s decision to name Manchester as the host city for the 2023 World Taekwondo Grand Prix Final and award hosting rights for a World Taekwondo Grand Prix in 2021.

Dates and venues are yet to be confirmed.

GB Taekwondo claims the value of hosting home tournaments was underlined by the performances of Manchester-trained British fighters during the 2019 World Championships at the Manchester Arena.

Bradly Sinden became the nation’s inaugural male able-bodied world champion, while double Olympic champion Jade Jones claimed her first world title and Bianca Walkden won a record-breaking third crown.

The European Championships will be returning to Manchester for the first time since 2012 when the tournament was the last significant international competition before the London 2012 Olympic Games.

Stakeholders UK Sport, Manchester City Council, GB Taekwondo and British Taekwondo have now fulfilled their ambition to host three major events in the run-up to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

"It’s fantastic to be supporting GB Taekwondo through National Lottery funding to bring the European Championships to Manchester in 2022," Simon Morton, chief operating officer of UK Sport, said.

"The decade ahead is shaping up to be a wonderful showcase of some of the world’s best sporting events here in the UK.

"We look forward to working with GB Taekwondo and partners to deliver another spectacular event to inspire the nation."

The awarding of the 2022 European Taekwondo Championships to Manchester comes just a month after the city staged the first-ever World Championships held in Great Britain ©World Taekwondo

Matt Archibald, chief executive of GB Taekwondo, added: "Events run on a longer timescale than GBTKD’s primary performance focus of preparing athletes for Olympic and Paralympic success.

"We have to look beyond Tokyo [2020] and to the Paris [2024] cycle to ensure we remain competitive in the event hosting domain.

"The outstanding relationships we have built with World Taekwondo, World Taekwondo Europe and our stakeholders have allowed us to pitch for and win these three major events.

"We can now work to deliver these events to a standard that allows our athletes to showcase their talent to a domestic audience whilst maximising their chances to qualify for Paris 2024.

"I have no doubt this news will provide extra motivation to all of our athletes living and training in Manchester.

"I’d like to thank World Taekwondo for their strategic planning and our partners for enabling us to bid early with confidence and secure these three exciting events."

Britain ranked second in the 2019 World Championships medal table, behind winners South Korea, and will be hoping for another strong performance on home soil in three years' time.

"Bringing top-level events to Britain is not only a great platform for our athletes to perform in front of a home crowd," Sarah Stevenson Jennings, President of British Taekwondo and a multiple former European and world gold medallist, said.

"But is a chance for the elite element of taekwondo to connect with communities, clubs and schools to inspire participation in a sport that can help with key elements of our lives such as confidence, fitness, well-being, socialising and meeting new people.

"To have a number of top events coming to these shores over the coming years will help create a very strong legacy where we can open the doors to as many people as possible to take part in and enjoy taekwondo."