The European Hockey Federation (EHF) has called on all 43 of its member countries to a sign a gender balance charter as part of the #EquallyAmazing equality campaign.

EHF President Marijke Fleuren has asked the organisation's nations to commit to the charter at their General Assembly in Antwerp on August 16.

Three women will also be elected on to the Executive Board in the Belgian city and countries have been urged to commit to a minimum of 30 per cent of each gender on their own ruling bodies.

Last month, Dutchwoman Fleuren was named chair of a new Women in Sports Committee which will be set up by world governing body the International Hockey Federation as part of #EquallyAmazing.

The Committee will raise awareness about gender equality, inclusion and promote diversity in sports practice and governance.

Creation of the EHF's own #EquallyAmazing campaign has been led by Promote PR in partnership with Colin Morley Photography and Galvanised Media.

The European Hockey Federation has made gender equality a key goal ©Getty Images

The campaign will feature players, coaches, athletes and Board members from across the sport.

All will "share the passion and same values in promoting gender balance and driving change" with a key part of the initiative the launch of the charter.

This will promote "fairness and justice" in hockey with the EHF aiming for everyone to be given the same opportunities.

Thomas Pedersen-Smith, the development and education manager at the EHF, said: "From the start, Promote knew the importance of each audience within the hockey family and outlined a clear vision of what our key messages and tone of voice should be.

"The team have worked tirelessly over the past four months to take the campaign from conception through to launch and I am delighted we have created such a powerful campaign that will cut through and drive engagement."