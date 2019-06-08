International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has discussed preparations for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris during a meeting with Emmanuel Macron.

The French President welcomed Bach and French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF) President Denis Masseglia to the Élysée Palace, where Paris 2024 and the role of sport in France were among the main items on the agenda.

It is likely the restoration of Notre-Dame after a fire engulfed the medieval cathedral in April was also mentioned.

The IOC donated €500,000 (£445,000/$567,000) to ensure the building is ready in time for Paris 2024, a pledge made by Macron in the fallout to the incident.

Macron also warned earlier this year that Paris 2024 was not yet providing benefits to some of the capital's poorest areas.

Bach's meeting with Macron came after he praised the Paris 2024 Organising Committee during a visit to its headquarters.

He was accompanied by French IOC members Guy Drut, International Rowing Federation head Jean-Christophe Rolland and Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet.

The IOC President visited the headquarters of Paris 2024 and the CNOSF ©IOC

"What you have done in such a short time is remarkable," Bach said.

"With inclusivity and participation at the heart of your mission you have the opportunity to guide our Olympic Movement into a new era."

Bach also visited the headquarters of the CNOSF, where he participated in a question and answer session alongside Masseglia.

"The IOC is by the side of the French Olympic sports federations as you prepare for the Olympic Games," he said.

"You have a unique opportunity because the home team is vital for the success of the Olympic Games, and only the sports federations can help to deliver this."

During the question and answer session, Bach added: "This year we are celebrating the 125th anniversary of the birth of the modern Olympic Movement at the Sorbonne, here in Paris.

"Here you have the chance to guide us into the next 125 years and beyond into a 'new era', with the first Olympic Games organised following Olympic Agenda 2020.

"You can help us to maintain and renew the relevance of the Olympic Games and the values of the Olympic Movement."

Bach later attended the opening match of the FIFA Women's World Cup between France and South Korea.