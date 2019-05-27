Atlanta 1996 Olympic women's singles gold medallist Bang Soo-hyun has been inducted into the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Hall of Fame.

Bang, considered one of the leading players of the 1990s, received the honour at a gala dinner held during the BWF Annual General Assembly in Nanning in China.

The 46-year-old, who won Olympic silver four years before her triumph in Atlanta, was given the award by BWF President and International Olympic Committee member Poul-Erik Høyer.

Bang won numerous individual and team titles during her successful career in the sport.

The Korean star, a member of the BWF Council from 2005 to 2009, claimed two World Championships singles medals, including silver in Birmingham in 1993 and bronze in Lausanne two years later.

She was also part of two victorious Sudirman Cup teams and won two Asian Games gold medals.

Bang Soo-hyun was considered among the best players of all time ©Getty Images

Bang called time on her career after she won the Olympic singles title in Atlanta in 1996, where she defeated Indonesia's Mia Audina in straight games in the final.

Since her retirement, Bang has remained involved in the sport, working as a commentator for Korean broadcaster MPC TV.

She has also been recognised for her services to badminton by the South Korean Government and received the President’s Award in 1998.

Ronny de Vos of Belgium, an experienced referee who has officiated at events including the Olympic Games and World Championships, received the distinguished service award.

Ranjit de Silva, a BWF Council member who has over 50 years of service to badminton in Sri Lanka and Zambia, and technical official Jean-Guy Poitras were named for the lifetime achievement award at the gala dinner.