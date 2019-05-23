International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul of Thailand has been elected Deputy President of the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

Leeswadtrakul, a BWF Executive Board member who was elected to the IOC in 2017, secured a majority victory over sole challenger Zhang Jun, the Chinese Badminton Association President and double Olympic gold medallist.

The 54-year-old takes up a position vacated by Peru's Gustavo Salazar Delgado, who stood down following his alleged involvement in a Peruvian money laundering case worth $1.2 million (£949,000/€1.1 million) surrounding Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht.

Anton Aditya Subowo of Indonesia had declared his intention to run for Deputy President but seemingly withdrew before the vote.

"I am very thankful for being elected BWF Deputy President," said Leeswadtrakul, who will serve a two-year term.

"I am very humbled by this announcement and thank you to the membership for trusting me.

"I will do my best for the sport of badminton."

BWF President Poul-Erik Høyer said he had full trust in the officials elected at the BWF Annual General Assembly in Nanning ©Getty Images

Nippon Badminton Association Secretary General Kinji Zeniya of Japan overcame three challengers to claim the one vacant seat on the BWF Council.

Zeniya was chosen for the role ahead of Zambia's Kay Kamatuwa Chirwa, Moneoang Leshota of Lesotho and Morocco's Omar Bellali.

The other four candidates for the Council spot – Guatemala's Jose Gabriel del Busto Fernandez, Ireland's Richard Vaughan, Badminton Association of India President Himanta Biswa Sarma and Ghana's Evans Kojo Yeboah – all withdrew.

"We are very pleased to announce the successful candidates in our two elections held today," said BWF President and IOC member Poul-Erik Høyer.

"I have full trust they will carry out their duties with honour and distinction.

“2018 was a busy year for everyone and a great number of amazing things were achieved both on and off the court.

“Moving forward, the BWF is committed to driving this cause and providing the necessary assistance to support the Continental Confederations and Member Associations in our collective efforts to grow the game globally."